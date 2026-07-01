Ex on the Beach US
Folge 12: Eine miese Bromanze
40 Min.Folge vom 01.07.2026Ab 16
Angela ist mehr als entsetzt, als ihr Ex-Partner angespült wird. Chad bleibt nichts anderes übrig, als mit den Auswirkungen von Nicoles Aktionen fertig zu werden. Die momentan stärkste Bromance im Haus wird durch einen Streit bedroht.
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Ex on the Beach US
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Reality
Produktion:US, 2018
Altersfreigabe:
16
Copyrights:© Season 3-6: MTV & © Season 2, Season 2, Season 4: MTV Germany