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Family Guy

Hundeliebe

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 1Folge 11vom 06.07.2026
Hundeliebe

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Family Guy

Folge 11: Hundeliebe

23 Min.Folge vom 06.07.2026Ab 12

Da Stewie Hund Brian abgrundtief hasst, pinkelt er im Haus überall hin und behauptet dann, es sei Brian gewesen. Der wird daraufhin von den Griffins zu einem Psychiater gebracht, der Unerhörtes behauptet: Brian würde deshalb an jede Ecke pinkeln, weil er in jemanden verliebt sei - und dabei kann es sich nur um Lois handeln! Als Brian sich schließlich ein Herz fasst und sich Lois erklärt, lacht diese den armen Hund nur aus und will einfach - wie bisher - seine Freundin bleiben.

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