Family Guy
Folge 11: Hundeliebe
23 Min.Folge vom 06.07.2026Ab 12
Da Stewie Hund Brian abgrundtief hasst, pinkelt er im Haus überall hin und behauptet dann, es sei Brian gewesen. Der wird daraufhin von den Griffins zu einem Psychiater gebracht, der Unerhörtes behauptet: Brian würde deshalb an jede Ecke pinkeln, weil er in jemanden verliebt sei - und dabei kann es sich nur um Lois handeln! Als Brian sich schließlich ein Herz fasst und sich Lois erklärt, lacht diese den armen Hund nur aus und will einfach - wie bisher - seine Freundin bleiben.
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.