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Family Guy
Folge 3: Stewies erster Geburtstag
23 Min.Folge vom 24.06.2026Ab 12
Lois ist stocksauer auf Peter: Dieser hat Meg ausgerechnet an Stewies erstem Geburtstag erlaubt, auf eine Party zu gehen. Was weder Meg noch er ahnen - die Feier ist in Wirklichkeit eine geheime Sektenveranstaltung. Als Peter Meg schließlich abholt, um sie heimzubringen, folgt ihnen der Sektenführer nach Hause. Dort aber wartet eine Überraschung auf ihn: Stewie hält den Kult-Guru hartnäckig für den Mann, der ihn wieder zurück in die "Eierstock-Bastille" bringen will.
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Family Guy
Alle 1 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.