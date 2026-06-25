Family Guy
Folge 4: Die Zeitmaschine
23 Min.Folge vom 25.06.2026Ab 12
Statt im Haushalt zu helfen, denkt Peter nur an sein eigenes Vergnügen: Er baut für sich und seine Freunde eine große Kellerbar. Um nicht abseits zu stehen, tritt Lois dort als Sängerin auf - mit Erfolg. Die Bar ist jeden Abend voll, die Männer der Stadt sind von Lois begeistert - nur deren Ehefrauen nicht. Als diese dem Treiben ein Ende setzen wollen, bricht im Keller ein Brand aus. Aber Stewie hat inzwischen eine Zeitmaschine gebastelt, und macht alles wieder rückgängig ...
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Family Guy
Alle 1 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.