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Family Guy

Mord ohne Auftrag

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 10vom 22.07.2026
Mord ohne Auftrag

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Family Guy

Folge 10: Mord ohne Auftrag

23 Min.Folge vom 22.07.2026Ab 12

Nachdem Peter beim Autokauf übers Ohr gehauen wurde, fasst er einen Plan: Die Mafia soll ihm das unliebsame Vehikel stehlen, damit die Versicherung das Geld für einen neuen Wagen herausrückt. Der Diebstahl verläuft reibungslos, allerdings bittet die Mafia nun um eine kleine Gegenleistung - Peter soll sich um Fettsack Paulie, den Neffen des Don, kümmern. Als Paulie während seines Besuches erfährt, dass Lois ihn nicht ausstehen kann, gibt dieser den Auftrag, sie zu ermorden ...

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