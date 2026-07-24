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Family Guy

Petoria

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 12vom 24.07.2026
Petoria

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Family Guy

Folge 12: Petoria

23 Min.Folge vom 24.07.2026Ab 12

Peter will einen Swimmingpool bauen. Als er sich beim Bürgermeister eine Genehmigung für sein Vorhaben einholen möchte, stellt sich heraus, dass das Grundstück der Griffins gar nicht auf dem Stadtplan verzeichnet ist. Somit hätte Peter das Recht, seine eigene Nation auszurufen - was er natürlich auch unverzüglich macht. In seinem Größenwahn verstößt er mit "Diplomatischer Immunität" schon bald gegen sämtliche Gesetze ...

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