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Family Guy

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ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 13vom 27.07.2026
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Family Guy

Folge 13: Schlagzeilen

23 Min.Folge vom 27.07.2026Ab 12

Meg möchte unbedingt auf die Universität Brown gehen, zu deren Aufnahmevoraussetzungen auch eine außerschulische Tätigkeit gehört. Als sie sich aus diesem Grund bei der Schülerzeitung bewirbt, will man sie erst aufnehmen, wenn sie einen außergewöhnlichen Artikel verfasst hat. Gesagt, getan - doch Vater Peter findet Megs geistige Ergüsse nicht gut genug und ersetzt den Artikel der Tochter durch einen eigenen, in dem er behauptet, Serien-Star Luke Perry sei schwul ...

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