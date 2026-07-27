Family Guy
Folge 13: Schlagzeilen
23 Min.Folge vom 27.07.2026Ab 12
Meg möchte unbedingt auf die Universität Brown gehen, zu deren Aufnahmevoraussetzungen auch eine außerschulische Tätigkeit gehört. Als sie sich aus diesem Grund bei der Schülerzeitung bewirbt, will man sie erst aufnehmen, wenn sie einen außergewöhnlichen Artikel verfasst hat. Gesagt, getan - doch Vater Peter findet Megs geistige Ergüsse nicht gut genug und ersetzt den Artikel der Tochter durch einen eigenen, in dem er behauptet, Serien-Star Luke Perry sei schwul ...
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Family Guy
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.