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Family Guy

Die Frau in Peter

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 2vom 10.07.2026
Die Frau in Peter

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Family Guy

Folge 2: Die Frau in Peter

23 Min.Folge vom 10.07.2026Ab 12

Als Peter sich angeblich in seiner Spielzeugfirma Frauen gegenüber ungehörig benimmt, wird er vom Frauenverband verklagt. Um einer Verurteilung zu entgehen, erklärt er sich bereit, einen Kurs über "Sensibles Verhalten im Geschäftsleben" zu belegen. Geläutert kehrt er nach Hause zurück - aber etwas überfeminiert. Lois ist von Peters neuer Seite gar nicht begeistert und versucht mit allen Mitteln, ihn wieder zu ihrem früheren "Mann" zu machen.

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