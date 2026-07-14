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Family Guy

Die Schlammschlacht

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 4vom 14.07.2026
Die Schlammschlacht

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Family Guy

Folge 4: Die Schlammschlacht

23 Min.Folge vom 14.07.2026Ab 12

Lois interessiert sich für den Posten des Präsidenten des Schulvorstandes und lässt sich zur Wahl aufstellen. Als Peter davon hört, kandidiert er in seiner Eifersucht ebenfalls für dieses Amt und liefert sich mit seiner Frau einen erbitterten Wahlkampf, aus dem er schließlich als Sieger hervorgeht. Peter fühlt sich in seiner neuen Funktion als der Größte - zumindest so lange, bis in der Schule herauskommt, dass er seinem Sohn Chris früher einmal Pornohefte gegeben hat ...

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