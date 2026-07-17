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Family Guy

Friede sei mit Dir

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 7vom 17.07.2026
Friede sei mit Dir

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Family Guy

Folge 7: Friede sei mit Dir

22 Min.Folge vom 17.07.2026Ab 12

Um wieder ein wenig Schwung in ihre Beziehung zu bringen, haben Peter und Lois ein Video bestellt. Darauf gibt es Passagen nur für Männer, in denen die schöne Amanda ihre Verführungskünste zum Besten gibt. In der Zwischenzeit soll Brian Stewie von seiner Tante abholen. Auf der Fahrt nach Rhode Island beschließt Brian, seine Mutter Biscuit zu besuchen, um sich mit ihr auszusöhnen. Die alte Dame ist jedoch bereits verstorben und steht ausgestopft im Zimmer ihrer Besitzer ...

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