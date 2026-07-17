Family Guy
Folge 7: Friede sei mit Dir
22 Min.Folge vom 17.07.2026Ab 12
Um wieder ein wenig Schwung in ihre Beziehung zu bringen, haben Peter und Lois ein Video bestellt. Darauf gibt es Passagen nur für Männer, in denen die schöne Amanda ihre Verführungskünste zum Besten gibt. In der Zwischenzeit soll Brian Stewie von seiner Tante abholen. Auf der Fahrt nach Rhode Island beschließt Brian, seine Mutter Biscuit zu besuchen, um sich mit ihr auszusöhnen. Die alte Dame ist jedoch bereits verstorben und steht ausgestopft im Zimmer ihrer Besitzer ...
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 2
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Ende des Bereichs
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Family Guy
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.