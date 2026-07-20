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Family Guy

Peters dritter Frühling

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 8vom 20.07.2026
Peters dritter Frühling

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Family Guy

Folge 8: Peters dritter Frühling

22 Min.Folge vom 20.07.2026Ab 12

Peter möchte endlich wieder einmal einen schönen Abend mit seiner Tochter Meg verbringen und beschließt, sie zum Tanz ausführen. Allerdings wird er kurz davor von dem Wahn gepackt, unbedingt wieder jung sein zu müssen. Aus diesem Grund möchte er den Abend letztlich auch lieber mit der hübschen Connie Demico verbringen. Peter steigert sich immer mehr in seinen Jugendwahn und tut die merkwürdigsten Dinge, um bei der jungen Frau zu landen ...

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