Family Guy
Folge 11: Zeugung verhindert
22 Min.Folge vom 14.08.2026Ab 12
Lois' Schwester Carole ist hochschwanger und lebt alleine, seit ihr Mann sie verlassen hat. Als plötzlich die Wehen einsetzen, ist Peter gezwungen, sich als Hebamme zu betätigen. Ergriffen von dieser Erfahrung, beschließen Lois und Peter, ein weiteres Kind zu bekommen. Stewie ist schockiert und tut alles, um genau dies zu verhindern. Als ihn seine Eltern nach mehreren erfolglosen Attacken aus ihrem Zimmer aussperren, muss sich Stewie etwas ganz Besonderes einfallen lassen ...
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Family Guy
Alle 3 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.