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Family Guy

Brian goes to Hollywood

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 2vom 03.08.2026
Brian goes to Hollywood

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Family Guy

Folge 2: Brian goes to Hollywood

22 Min.Folge vom 03.08.2026Ab 12

Brian will seinem Leben eine neue Wendung geben und zieht nach Hollywood, wo er zunächst als Reinigungskraft arbeitet. Schließlich gelingt es ihm, sein Drehbuch einem Produzenten vorzulegen, und der bietet ihm gleich eine Stelle als Regisseur an - für Pornofilme. Der Erfolg lässt nicht lange auf sich warten: Brian erhält einen Filmpreis, den Woody ... Stewie hat indes einen Auftritt in einer Unterhaltungs-Show gewonnen. Die Griffins machen sich auf den Weg nach L.A. ...

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