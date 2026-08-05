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Family Guy

Die Briten kommen

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 4vom 05.08.2026
Die Briten kommen

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Family Guy

Folge 4: Die Briten kommen

22 Min.Folge vom 05.08.2026Ab 12

Peter ist entrüstet: Sein Stammlokal, das "Drunken Clam", soll an eine Gruppe von Briten verkauft werden, die er und seine Freunde für schwul halten. Dass aus der Bar ein britischer Pub werden soll, will die Clique nicht akzeptieren und sinnt auf Rache. Als das Lokal über Nacht abbrennt, werden sie als einzige Verdächtige festgenommen. Doch Lois gelingt es, den neuen Besitzer Nigel der Brandstiftung zu überführen ...

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