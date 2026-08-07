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Family Guy

Der Tod lebt

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 6vom 07.08.2026
Der Tod lebt

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Family Guy

Folge 6: Der Tod lebt

22 Min.Folge vom 07.08.2026Ab 12

Da Peter an seinem Hochzeitstag in einen vornehmen Golfclub eingeladen ist, veranstaltet er kurzerhand für Lois eine Schnitzeljagd. Während Lois damit beschäftigt ist, einen Anhaltspunkt nach dem anderen zu finden, um zu Peter zu gelangen, spielt der in Ruhe Golf. Doch plötzlich wird er vom Blitz getroffen. Der Tod erscheint und führt ihn durch verschiedene Stadien seines Lebens, bis Peter schließlich den heutigen Vorfall als Offenbarung erkennt ...

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