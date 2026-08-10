Lois, die KampfmaschineJetzt kostenlos streamen
Family Guy
Folge 7: Lois, die Kampfmaschine
22 Min.Folge vom 10.08.2026Ab 12
Es ist Herbst, und Rhode Island erlebt eine Invasion von New Yorkern, die in Scharen anreisen, um das bunte Laub zu bewundern. Um sich gegen diese Plage zu wehren, greift Lois zu harten Mitteln: Sie nimmt erfolgreich an einem Tae-Jitsu-Kurs teil. Ausgestattet mit einem Schwarzen Gürtel jagt sie die nervigen Schaulustigen aus ihrem Vorgarten. Nur fällt es Lois jetzt schwer, ihre neu gewonnene Kampflust vor der Haustür abzulegen ...
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.