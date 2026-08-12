Family Guy
Folge 9: Der schwarze Ritter
22 Min.Folge vom 12.08.2026Ab 12
Bei einem gemeinsamen Abendessen wird Peter von seinem Chef, Mr. Weed, zum Abteilungsleiter befördert. Doch bevor sich Peter so richtig freuen kann, erstickt Mr. Weed beim Essen an einem Brötchen. Zu allem Übel hat er in seinem Testament angeordnet, dass die Fabrik abgerissen wird. Jetzt ist Peter arbeitslos. Jetzt will er sich seinen Lebenstraum erfüllen: einmal den Turnierritter beim Renaissance Festival spielen und gegen den Schwarzen Ritter antreten ...
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Family Guy
Alle 3 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.