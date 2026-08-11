Zum Inhalt springenBarrierefrei
JoynSucheMein Account
JoynSucheMein Account
Family Guy

Quagmires Dad

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 9Folge 18vom 11.08.2026
Quagmires Dad

Quagmires DadJetzt kostenlos streamen

Family Guy

Folge 18: Quagmires Dad

21 Min.Folge vom 11.08.2026Ab 16

Quagmire hat Besuch von seinem Vater, Lieutenant Dan Quagmire. Als Joe und Peter ihn kennenlernen, steht für sie schon nach kurzer Zeit fest: So wie der Mann redet und sich benimmt - er ist zweifellos schwul. Als Dan Lois und Peter spontan zu einem Ball der Marine einlädt, nutzt Peter die Gelegenheit, Quagmire über seinen Verdacht zu informieren - doch der wiegelt ab. Bis er auf dem Ball einige merkwürdige Geschichten über seinen Vater hört ...

Weitere Folgen in Staffel 9

Alle Staffeln im Überblick

Family Guy
ProSieben MAXX
Family Guy

Family Guy

Alle 3 Staffeln und Folgen