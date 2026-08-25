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Family Guy

Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann auf der Dunklen Seite (2)

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 9Folge 22vom 25.08.2026
Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann auf der Dunklen Seite (2)

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Family Guy

Folge 22: Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann auf der Dunklen Seite (2)

21 Min.Folge vom 25.08.2026Ab 16

Die Saga geht weiter: Chris alias Luke Skywalker will ein Jedi werden und durchläuft bei Meister Yoda eine harte Ausbildung. Derweil schütteln Peter alias Han Solo und Lois alias Leila mit Brian alias Chewbacca und Quagmire alias C-3PO im Millenium Falken erfolgreich einen Sternzerstörer ab. Sie erreichen die Wolkenstadt. Doch statt himmlischer Freuden erwarten sie dort Vader und das Riesenhuhn Boba Fett. Kann Luke die Wolkenstadt rechtzeitig erreichen, um Vader zu bekämpfen?

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