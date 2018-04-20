Vom Millionär zum TellerwäscherJetzt ohne Werbung streamen
Schicksale - und plötzlich ist alles anders
Folge 59: Vom Millionär zum Tellerwäscher
23 Min.Folge vom 20.04.2018Ab 12
Der sympathische Millionär Lennard verheimlicht seine wahre Identität vor seiner neuen Flamme Wanda.
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Schicksale - und plötzlich ist alles anders
Alle 14 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Dokudrama, Reality
Produktion:DE, 2010
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 7, Season 10-12: Sat.1 & © Season 1-14: Constantin Entertainment GmbH