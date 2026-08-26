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South Park

Die Passion der Juden

Comedy CentralFolge vom 26.08.2026
Die Passion der Juden

Die Passion der JudenJetzt kostenlos streamen

South Park

Folge vom 26.08.2026: Die Passion der Juden

21 Min.Folge vom 26.08.2026Ab 12

Kyle will endlich 'Die Passion Christi' sehen und schafft es trotz maximalem Einsatz von Cartman, an das Tape zu kommen. Was er im Film von Mel Gibson sieht, bringt ihn völlig durcheinander!

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