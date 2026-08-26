South Park
Folge vom 26.08.2026: Die Passion der Juden
21 Min.Folge vom 26.08.2026Ab 12
Kyle will endlich 'Die Passion Christi' sehen und schafft es trotz maximalem Einsatz von Cartman, an das Tape zu kommen. Was er im Film von Mel Gibson sieht, bringt ihn völlig durcheinander!
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1997
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-28: Comedy Central Germany & © Season 3, Season 6, Season 8-13, Season 15, Season 17-18, Season 20-21, Season 24-26: Comedy Central & © Season 1-2: MTV Germany