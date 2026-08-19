Zum Inhalt springenBarrierefrei
JoynSucheMein Account
JoynSucheMein Account
Willkommen bei den Louds

Alle wollen zu Lori

NickelodeonFolge vom 19.08.2026
Alle wollen zu Lori

Alle wollen zu LoriJetzt kostenlos streamen

Willkommen bei den Louds

Folge vom 19.08.2026: Alle wollen zu Lori

12 Min.Folge vom 19.08.2026Ab 6

Weil Lori ihrer Familie erzählt hat, wie toll ihre Wohnung ist, machen sich ihre Schwestern bei ihr breit.

Alle verfügbaren Folgen