Hot Ones
Folge 23: Superfan Brett Baker Grills Sean Evans Over Spicy Wings
23 Min.Ab 12
You know him from his weekly "Hot Ones" Power Rankings on Twitter as well as the time he was serenaded by Russell Brand. Brett is turning the tables on Sean Evans, taking over the hosting seat and making SEAN answer some hot questions for once.
Hot Ones
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
12
© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022