Hot Ones

Chili Klaus Faces the Most Extreme "Hot Ones" Ever

FilmRiseStaffel 4Folge 23
Chili Klaus Faces the Most Extreme "Hot Ones" Ever

Hot Ones

Folge 23: Chili Klaus Faces the Most Extreme "Hot Ones" Ever

21 Min.Ab 12

Danish thrill-seeker Chili Klaus finally steps into the "Hot Ones" terror dome and we couldn't just serve him the normal wings of death: instead, we teamed up with our chili guru Noah Chaimberg to lace the poultry with pure pepper mash.

