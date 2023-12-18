Zum Inhalt springenBarrierefrei
Hot Ones

Bob Saget Hiccups Uncontrollably While Eating Spicy Wings

FilmRiseStaffel 4Folge 18
Bob Saget Hiccups Uncontrollably While Eating Spicy Wings

Folge 18: Bob Saget Hiccups Uncontrollably While Eating Spicy Wings

22 Min.Ab 12

Sean Evans leads Bob Saget through the "Hot Ones" gauntlet, getting in-depth about everything from his love of Johnny Carson to his uncanny resemblance to the lady on the Cholula bottle.

