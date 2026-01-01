Another Day, Another Time: Celebrating the Music of "Inside Llewyn Davis"
98 Min.Ab 0
98 Min.Ab 0
Another Day, Another Time: Celebrating the Music of "Inside Llewyn Davis"
Die Musik-Dokumentation versammelt einige der beeindruckendsten Musiker unserer Zeit auf einer Bühne in New York. Künstler wie Marcus Mumford, Gillian Welch, Jack White, Joan Baez, The Avett Brothers, Rhiannon Giddens und Oscar Isaac zollen dem Folkrock der 1960er Jahre Tribut.
Genre:Spezial, Musik, Unterhaltung
Produktion:US, 2013
Altersfreigabe:
0
Copyrights:© STUDIOCANAL GmbH