Staffel 1Folge 25vom 06.11.2019
Klein Putz in HollywoodJetzt ohne Werbung streamen
Babaloos
Folge 25: Klein Putz in Hollywood
6 Min.Folge vom 06.11.2019
Klein Putz schaut sich einen Webespot über Zahncreme an und weiß sofort wie ihre Zukunft aussieht: Sie wird ein Hollywoodstar, der auch in Werbespots auftritt. Doch wer soll Kevin in Zukunft die Zähne putzen? Rechte: Your Family Entertainment
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Babaloos
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Genre:Animation, Kinder, Comedy, Abenteuer
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