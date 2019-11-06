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Babaloos

Staffel 1Folge 25vom 06.11.2019
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Klein Putz in Hollywood

Klein Putz in HollywoodJetzt ohne Werbung streamen

Babaloos

Folge 25: Klein Putz in Hollywood

6 Min.Folge vom 06.11.2019

Klein Putz schaut sich einen Webespot über Zahncreme an und weiß sofort wie ihre Zukunft aussieht: Sie wird ein Hollywoodstar, der auch in Werbespots auftritt. Doch wer soll Kevin in Zukunft die Zähne putzen? Rechte: Your Family Entertainment

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