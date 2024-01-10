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Folge 2: Grundkurs Spanisch
21 Min.Folge vom 10.01.2024
Der Spanisch-Unterricht beginnt und Jeff hinterlässt gleich zu Anfang einen bleibenden Eindruck. Er kommt zu spät und hat erstmal nichts anderes im Sinn, als bei Britta zu landen. Die lässt ihn jedoch eiskalt abblitzen.
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Genre:Sitcom, Comedy
Produktion:US, 2009
Altersfreigabe:
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Copyrights:© Season 1-2, Season 5-6: Sony Pictures Ent. & © Season 1-4: Sony Pictures Entertainment Deutschland GmbH & © Season 2: Videorechte: Sony Pictures Ent., Bildrechte: Sony Pictures Television Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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