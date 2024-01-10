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Grundkurs Spanisch

ProSieben FUNStaffel 1Folge 2vom 10.01.2024
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Grundkurs Spanisch

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Folge 2: Grundkurs Spanisch

21 Min.Folge vom 10.01.2024

Der Spanisch-Unterricht beginnt und Jeff hinterlässt gleich zu Anfang einen bleibenden Eindruck. Er kommt zu spät und hat erstmal nichts anderes im Sinn, als bei Britta zu landen. Die lässt ihn jedoch eiskalt abblitzen.

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