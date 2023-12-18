Dustin Poirier Is Paid in Full While Eating Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Hot Ones
Folge 2: Dustin Poirier Is Paid in Full While Eating Spicy Wings
23 Min.Ab 12
Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier takes on one of his toughest opponents yet: the wings of death! How do our sauces stack up to Poirier's very own hot sauce, Poirier's Louisiana Style?
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 14
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Hot Ones
Alle 13 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022