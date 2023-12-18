E-40 Asks a Fan to Save Him While Eating Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Folge 6: E-40 Asks a Fan to Save Him While Eating Spicy Wings
24 Min.
Forty Water bravely faces the wings of death in front of a live studio audience at ComplexCon. He breaks down his influential slang, discusses his friendship with Guy Fieri and calls on the fans for a little assistance as the wings heat up.
