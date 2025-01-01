TV total - Interaktiv
1 StaffelAb 12
1 StaffelAb 12
Mit PLUS+ ohne Werbung schauen
TV total - Interaktiv
"TV Total - Interaktiv" heißt nicht nur so - es ist es auch! Sebastian Pufpaff lässt diesmal die Zuschauer zu Hause und vor Ort an den Drücker. Zum Teil jedenfalls. Und dabei gibt es gibt nicht nur Aktionen im heimischen Studio, es geht auch raus an die frische Luft. Live, versteht sich.
Genre:Comedy, Talk
Produktion:DE, 2025
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Banijay
Enthält Produktplatzierungen