Staffel 3Folge 24vom 24.05.2026
Fashion VictimsJetzt kostenlos streamen
CC:N - Comedy Central News Mit Ingmar Stadelmann
Folge 24: Fashion Victims
13 Min.Folge vom 24.05.2026Ab 6
Warum sind uns Klamotten so wichtig? Warum macht Shopping den meisten so viel Spaß? Und bestimmen wir unseren Style selbst oder sind wir am Ende alle Fashion Victims der Mode-Industrie? Ingmar schnürt die Balenciaga und macht sich auf zum Dauersale.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 3
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
CC:N - Comedy Central News Mit Ingmar Stadelmann
Alle 3 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Comedy, Unterhaltung
Produktion:DE, 2017
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1-3: Comedy Central & © Season 1-3: Comedy Central Germany