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Fashion Victims

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CC:N - Comedy Central News Mit Ingmar Stadelmann

Folge 24: Fashion Victims

13 Min.Folge vom 24.05.2026Ab 6

Warum sind uns Klamotten so wichtig? Warum macht Shopping den meisten so viel Spaß? Und bestimmen wir unseren Style selbst oder sind wir am Ende alle Fashion Victims der Mode-Industrie? Ingmar schnürt die Balenciaga und macht sich auf zum Dauersale.

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CC:N - Comedy Central News Mit Ingmar Stadelmann
Comedy Central

CC:N - Comedy Central News Mit Ingmar Stadelmann

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