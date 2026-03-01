Von Paris bis New York: Fashion-Marathon & Pizza-PartyJetzt kostenlos streamen
On & Off the Catwalk by Heidi Klum
Folge 2: Von Paris bis New York: Fashion-Marathon & Pizza-Party
89 Min.Folge vom 01.03.2026Ab 12
Paris. Los Angeles. New York. Heidi Klum, Leni und Henry im Fashion-Marathon! Von Fashionshows und Fotoshootings auf der ganzen Welt bis zur entspannten Pizza-Party mit Freunden und Familie.

Genre:Dokumentation
Produktion:DE, 2026
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© ProSieben