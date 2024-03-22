Exklusiv: Die Warm-Up-ShowJetzt ohne Werbung streamen
The Voice Kids
Folge 10: Exklusiv: Die Warm-Up-Show
40 Min.Folge vom 22.03.2024Ab 6
Junge Stimmen im Scheinwerferlicht: Im Joyn-Original "The Voice Kids - Die Warm-Up-Show" präsentiert All-Start-Talent Chiara Castelli exklusive Momente aus der neuen Staffel, talkt backstage mit den Coaches und trifft besondere Talents vorangegangener Staffeln: Mit dabei "The Voice Kids"-Sieger 2021 Egon und die Finalistinnen aus dem Jahr 2023 Fia und Ellice.
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
The Voice Kids
Alle 5 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Reality-Spielshow, Musik, Dokumentation
Produktion:DE, 2013
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 7-14: SAT.1 & © Season 5-6: Talpa
Enthält Produktplatzierungen