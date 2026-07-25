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9-1-1 Notruf L.A.

Auf stürmischer See

Kabel EinsStaffel 7Folge 2vom 25.07.2026
Auf stürmischer See

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9-1-1 Notruf L.A.

Folge 2: Auf stürmischer See

42 Min.Folge vom 25.07.2026Ab 12

Das Kreuzfahrtschiff, auf dem Bobby und Athena ihre Flitterwochen verbringen, wird von Piraten überfallen. Es stellt sich heraus, dass der Kreuzfahrtleiter Julian in krumme Geschäfte verwickelt ist. Auf offener See eskaliert die Situation, als klar wird, dass die Gangster das Kommunikationssystem sabotiert und eine Bombe an Bord platziert haben. Währenddessen kommt es in Los Angeles zu Spannungen, als Hen nach einem Einsatz suspendiert wird.

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9-1-1 Notruf L.A.
Kabel Eins
9-1-1 Notruf L.A.

9-1-1 Notruf L.A.

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