Staffel 2Folge 19vom 29.05.2026
Operation PopstarJetzt kostenlos streamen
Die Casagrandes
Folge 19: Operation Popstar
22 Min.Folge vom 29.05.2026Ab 6
Ronnie Anne and Sid try to get Yoon Kwan's autograph and Carlota helps Alisa prepare for the Great Lakes City Music Festival.
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Die Casagrandes
Alle 1 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Kinder, Comedy
Produktion:US, 2019
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 3, Season 3: Nickelodeon & © Season 1-2: Nickelodeon Germany