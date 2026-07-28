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Family Guy

Im Rausch der Musik

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 14vom 28.07.2026
Im Rausch der Musik

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Family Guy

Folge 14: Im Rausch der Musik

23 Min.Folge vom 28.07.2026Ab 12

Lois hat sich in den Kopf gesetzt, dass beim kommenden Klavierwettbewerb erstmals einer ihrer Schüler gewinnen muss. Leider findet sie niemanden, der gut genug wäre - nicht einmal Meg, die sie an das Klavier kettet und zum Üben zwingt. Als Peter nach einer Brauereibesichtung feststellt, dass er im angetrunken Zustand hervorragend Klavierspielen kann, wittert Lois ihre Chance: Sie setzt alle Hebel in Bewegung, Peters Alkoholpegel konstant zu halten ...

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