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Family Guy

Der Peis ist heiß

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 24Folge 16vom 21.04.2026
Der Peis ist heiß

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Family Guy

Folge 16: Der Peis ist heiß

21 Min.Folge vom 21.04.2026Ab 12

Brian und Stewie sitzen bei einer Aufzeichnung von "Der Preis ist heiß" im Publikum. Brian wird als Kandidat ausgewählt und gewinnt ein Boot. Währenddessen wacht Peter nach einer durchzechten Nacht mit einem Kunstwerk von Banksy im Gesicht auf.

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