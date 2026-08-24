Family Guy
Folge 18: Nackt durchs Leben
22 Min.Folge vom 24.08.2026Ab 12
Brian hat seine Leidenschaft für die Bühne entdeckt und bewirbt sich an der Schauspielschule. Doch seine Probeaufführung ist so miserabel, dass er von der Jury abgelehnt wird. Stattdessen wird Stewie aufgenommen, nachdem er sich in einer theatralischen Szene über die Entscheidung beschwert ... Als Dank dafür, dass Peter Dave vor dem Ertrinken gerettet hat, werden die Griffins zum Abendessen eingeladen. Der einzige Haken: Die Gastgeber sind überzeugte Nudisten!
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.