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Family Guy

Nackt durchs Leben

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 18vom 24.08.2026
Nackt durchs Leben

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Family Guy

Folge 18: Nackt durchs Leben

22 Min.Folge vom 24.08.2026Ab 12

Brian hat seine Leidenschaft für die Bühne entdeckt und bewirbt sich an der Schauspielschule. Doch seine Probeaufführung ist so miserabel, dass er von der Jury abgelehnt wird. Stattdessen wird Stewie aufgenommen, nachdem er sich in einer theatralischen Szene über die Entscheidung beschwert ... Als Dank dafür, dass Peter Dave vor dem Ertrinken gerettet hat, werden die Griffins zum Abendessen eingeladen. Der einzige Haken: Die Gastgeber sind überzeugte Nudisten!

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