Joel Embiid Trusts the Process While Eating Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Hot Ones
Folge 4: Joel Embiid Trusts the Process While Eating Spicy Wings
22 Min.Ab 12
As he tries to swat off the Scovilles, Embiid talks about Meek Mill's return to Philly during the Playoffs, meeting Michael Jordan and why he loves dunking on average Joes on the playground.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 6
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Hot Ones
Alle 13 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022