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South Park

HumancentiPad

Comedy CentralFolge vom 11.05.2026
HumancentiPad

HumancentiPadJetzt kostenlos streamen

South Park

Folge vom 11.05.2026: HumancentiPad

22 Min.Folge vom 11.05.2026Ab 16

Kyle arbeitet an der Entwicklung des "HumancentiPad" mit, das von Apple auf den Markt gebracht werden soll. Cartman bekommt unterdessen einen Wutanfall, weil er nicht einmal ein normales iPad besitzt. Seine Mutter muss seine Laune ausbaden.

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