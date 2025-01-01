Staffel 2Folge 10
The Mighty Ones
Folge 10: Mystery! On The Yard Express / Lindsay Joins the Band
23 Min.Ab 6
Die Freunde untersuchen ein Verbrechen und Lindsay tritt einer Band bei.
Genre:Animation, Kinder, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Universal Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.