SpongeBob Schwammkopf
Folge vom 17.06.2026: Wo die Liebe hinfällt
12 Min.Folge vom 17.06.2026Ab 6
Die Mutter von Mr. Krabs ist nach langer Zeit alleine auf der Suche nach einem neuen Ehepartner. Doch dann erfährt Krabs, mit wem sie sich trifft und ist entsetzt. Es handelt sich um Plankton - der hinter seinem Geheimrezept her ist.
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Genre:Animation, Kinder, Comedy, Fantasie, Unterhaltung
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1, Season 1-3, Season 3-4, Season 4-5, Season 5-6, Season 6-7, Season 7-8, Season 8-9, Season 9-10, Season 10-11, Season 11, Season 11-12, Season 12-13, Season 13-14, Season 14-15, Season 15-16, Season 16: Nickelodeon Germany & © Season 1, Season 1-2, Season 2-3, Season 3-5, Season 5, Season 5-7, Season 7, Season 7-8, Season 8-9, Season 9-10, Season 10, Season 10-11, Season 11, Season 11-16: Nickelodeon & © Season 1, Season 3, Season 5-7, Season 11-12: MTV & © Season 1: Comedy Central