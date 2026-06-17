Zum Inhalt springenBarrierefrei
JoynSucheMein Account
JoynSucheMein Account
SpongeBob Schwammkopf

Wo die Liebe hinfällt

NickelodeonFolge vom 17.06.2026
Wo die Liebe hinfällt

Wo die Liebe hinfälltJetzt kostenlos streamen

SpongeBob Schwammkopf

Folge vom 17.06.2026: Wo die Liebe hinfällt

12 Min.Folge vom 17.06.2026Ab 6

Die Mutter von Mr. Krabs ist nach langer Zeit alleine auf der Suche nach einem neuen Ehepartner. Doch dann erfährt Krabs, mit wem sie sich trifft und ist entsetzt. Es handelt sich um Plankton - der hinter seinem Geheimrezept her ist.

Alle verfügbaren Folgen