Zum Inhalt springenBarrierefrei
JoynSucheMein Account
JoynSucheMein Account
TV total Stand-up Club

TV TOTAL STAND-UP CLUB - 02. STAFFEL - 2026 - FOLGE 001

ProSiebenStaffel 2Folge 1vom 06.01.2026
TV TOTAL STAND-UP CLUB - 02. STAFFEL - 2026 - FOLGE 001

TV TOTAL STAND-UP CLUB - 02. STAFFEL - 2026 - FOLGE 001Jetzt kostenlos streamen

TV total Stand-up Club

Folge 1: TV TOTAL STAND-UP CLUB - 02. STAFFEL - 2026 - FOLGE 001

50 Min.Folge vom 06.01.2026Ab 12

Onkel Lustig lädt wieder in den Stand-up-Club ein. Dieses Mal mit dabei: Ingmar Stadelmann, Emilia Suchlich, Guido Cantz, Alain Frei und Jan van Weyde. Eins ist also sicher: Es wird gelacht. Unterm Niveau — aber es wird gelacht.

Weitere Folgen in Staffel 2

Alle Staffeln im Überblick

TV total Stand-up Club
ProSieben
TV total Stand-up Club

TV total Stand-up Club

Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen