Die Star-Preis-Verleihung / Das Blorp-DankfestJetzt kostenlos streamen
Die Patrick Star Show
Folge 23: Die Star-Preis-Verleihung / Das Blorp-Dankfest
22 Min.Folge vom 11.06.2026Ab 6
Patrick moderiert eine Preisverleihung. // Captain Doug Quasar trifft auf Pat-Rons Roboter-Familie.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 1
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Die Patrick Star Show
Alle 1 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Kinder, Comedy
Produktion:US, 2021
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1-4: Nickelodeon Germany & © Season 1, Season 1-2, Season 2-4: Nickelodeon