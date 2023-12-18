Chance the Rapper Battles Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Hot Ones
Folge 10: Chance the Rapper Battles Spicy Wings
25 Min.Ab 12
The Chicago native battles the wings of death and discusses everything from Kanye West's latest evolution to the relationship between rap and the Chicago White Sox. Will he finally ditch his independent roots and sign to the "Hot Ones" label?
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 10
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Hot Ones
Alle 13 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022