Nick Offerman Gets the Job Done While Eating Spicy Wings
Hot Ones
Folge 7: Nick Offerman Gets the Job Done While Eating Spicy Wings
28 Min.Ab 12
Nick Offerman puts his silver tongue to the test against the wings of death, battling the sauces while he breaks down his love affair with white oak, explores modern masculinity and responds to some of the internet's favorite Ron Swanson-isms.
Hot Ones
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022