Ashton Kutcher Gets an Endorphin Rush While Eating Spicy Wings
Hot Ones
Folge 2: Ashton Kutcher Gets an Endorphin Rush While Eating Spicy Wings
30 Min.Ab 12
The man behind "Punk'd" takes on the wings of death and covers a wide gamut of topics from Diddy stories and court side shenanigans to biochemistry and Elon Musk.
Hot Ones
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022