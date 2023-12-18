John Boyega Summons the Force While Eating Spicy WingsJetzt kostenlos streamen
Hot Ones
Folge 12: John Boyega Summons the Force While Eating Spicy Wings
26 Min.Ab 12
The South London superstar puts his Nigerian spice tolerance to the test against the wings of death. He discusses his best "Star Wars" hot takes, recounts an epic meal with Harrison Ford and shows off his drawing skills.
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 10
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Hot Ones
Alle 13 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Talk, Interview, Comedy
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Complex Networks / Buzzfeed Media Enterprises, Inc. 2022