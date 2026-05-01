Zum Inhalt springenBarrierefrei
JoynSucheMein Account
JoynSucheMein Account
How I Met Your Mother

Der Abschlepp-Wagen

ProSiebenStaffel 2Folge 18vom 01.05.2026
Der Abschlepp-Wagen

Der Abschlepp-WagenJetzt kostenlos streamen

How I Met Your Mother

Folge 18: Der Abschlepp-Wagen

22 Min.Folge vom 01.05.2026Ab 6

Weil Ted bei Robin einzieht, will Barney dessen Zimmer bei Marshall und Lily übernehmen. Eine Bleibe in dem Haus, wo auch seine Stammkneipe ist, wäre total praktisch: Jedes Mal, wenn er eine Frau abschleppt, hätte er es nicht weit ins Bett.

Weitere Folgen in Staffel 2

Alle Staffeln im Überblick

How I Met Your Mother
ProSieben
How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother

Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen